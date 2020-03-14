Tracking rounds of rain through the weekend

Waves of energy will move through the Mid-South keeping round of rain possible through the weekend and week ahead.
Showers are pushing across the Mid-South this morning with mainly cloudy skies. Showers this morning will give way to cloudy skies through the midday to afternoon time, with possibly a window of sunshine. Rain will move back into the region along with a few scattered thunderstorms tonight into the start of the day tomorrow. Highs today will warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s with northwest winds around 5 mph. Tonight, we drop into the upper 40s with rain and storms along with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph and cloudy skies.
TODAY: Cloudy skies. Rain: 60%. Winds: Northwest around 5 mph. High: 63.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain: 60%. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 47.
SUNDAY: Showers will be spotty during the day on Sunday with cloudy skies and a possible peek of sunshine. Highs will stay in the upper 50s tomorrow with lows in the middle 40s. Winds remain out of the northeast at 10 mph. Don’t get rid of the umbrella just yet, the rain chances will continue for the week ahead.
THE WEEK AHEAD: The chance for rain and storms will continue this upcoming week. Highs on Monday will reach near 60 with cloudy skies and a few showers possible. Lows Monday night will dip into the 50s. More rain possible Tuesday with highs back into the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday and Thursday we are looking at highs back into the upper 60s to lower 70s along with shower and storm chances, lows to end the week will be in the 60s. Friday, more rain and storm chances as we track a cold front pushing through the region. Highs remain in the middle 70s to end the week.
Each day will not be a washout as our pattern will just provide waves of energy to the region, that being said while clouds will be in abundance, a break with some brief sunshine cannot be ruled out each day over the course of the week ahead.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
