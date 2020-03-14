Tracking rounds of rain through the weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: The chance for rain and storms will continue this upcoming week. Highs on Monday will reach near 60 with cloudy skies and a few showers possible. Lows Monday night will dip into the 50s. More rain possible Tuesday with highs back into the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday and Thursday we are looking at highs back into the upper 60s to lower 70s along with shower and storm chances, lows to end the week will be in the 60s. Friday, more rain and storm chances as we track a cold front pushing through the region. Highs remain in the middle 70s to end the week.