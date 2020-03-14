TSSAA postpones state basketball tournaments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NCAA is suspending all basketball recruiting until at least April 15th.
That includes on and off-campus. Many recruits are playing in their state tournaments right now.
The TSSAA has postponed the rest of the Girls Divison One Championships. The boy’s tournament was to take place next week in Murfreesboro -- that’s on hold.
Whitehaven and Houston qualified in Class AAA. Wooddale is the defending champ in AA and BTW would’ve represented Memphis in Class A.
