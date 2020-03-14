U.S. expands travel ban, President Trump says he was tested

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMC) - The White House’s chief epidemic expert, Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Saturday that the U.S. has not reached its peak and can expect to see more deaths and suffering, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow across the country.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force also announced changes to a travel ban; and the president announced he has been tested for the virus.
On Saturday, the White House coronavirus task force announced it's expanding the European travel ban, as it ramps up the fight against the coronavirus.
The United Kingdom and Ireland will be added to the list of countries where travel to the United States is suspended.
The countries weren't initially part of the travel ban.
The ban doesn't apply to Americans who are in those countries.
"To be clear, countries where we suspended travel under Section 2-12 F, Americans may still return to the United States," said Vice-President Mike Pence.
Pence said the government is considering domestic travel restrictions.
President Trump also announced Saturday that he has now been tested for the coronavirus.
Trump was criticized for refusing to get tested after coming into close contact with several people at his Florida resort who tested positive.
The president says his results aren't in yet.
In addition to getting tested, the president acknowledged that his shaking hands with other officials during a press conference wasn't the best idea.
"People come up to me, they shake hands, they put their hand out. It's sort of a natural reflex. We’re all getting out of it. All of us have that problem," President Trump said. "Shaking hands is not the best thing to be doing right now, I agree."
On Friday, the president declared a national emergency and the House passed a bipartisan relief package -- with the president's support -- to help Americans impacted by Covid-19.
It will provide free testing, sick pay for workers and money for food programs.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.