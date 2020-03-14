13-year-old boy, 26-year-old man charged in fatal northeast Memphis shooting

13-year-old boy, 26-year-old man charged in fatal northeast Memphis shooting
Boy shot, killed in northeast Memphis (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 14, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT - Updated March 14 at 10:26 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 13-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man are each facing charges of negligent homicide following the shooting death of a juvenile in northeast Memphis Friday evening.

Lindsey Williams is also facing charges of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Memphis police responded to the Canterbury Apartments Friday to find a boy had been shot inside an apartment. Further investigation revealed the 13-year-old allegedly accessed an unsecured firearm and shot the boy.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Williams is set to face a judge Monday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.