Amid coronavirus crisis, Mid-South churches hold Sunday services online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Trump urged Americans of all faiths to pray for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
The outbreak caused many Mid-South churches to hold their Sunday services online.
Minister Eric Gentry with Highland Church of Christ in Cordova was among those who held service online.
"Church, I know many of us are scared in this moment, but our God is the God who saves," Gentry said in his service, which was streamed on the church's website.
The coronavirus outbreak forced many churches to cancel their regular in-person services to avoid putting members, including many vulnerable parishioners like older adults, at risk.
In his online service Sunday, Gentry talked about the difficulty the church faced.
"In a time of a viral pandemic, the church lives in a very difficult tension because on the one hand like our savior we are not going to live in anxiety about our own wellbeing, but on the other hand we're called to love our neighbors and our community," said Gentry.
With the number of coronavirus cases rising, many Mid-South church leaders agreed that moving service was the best thing to do and they say there's an important reminder for parishioners in a crisis like this.
“I don’t know what will come for this church and our body and our community, and I know that’s a frightening prospect, but we are on God’s timeline,” said Gentry. “I’m telling you coronavirus is not going to beat that God.”
