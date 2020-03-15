Beale Street goers celebrate in Downtown Memphis, despite rescheduled parade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The St. Patrick’s Day Parade was scheduled to go down on Beale Street in downtown Memphis Saturday, but it was rescheduled for April 11 due to coronavirus concerns.
St. Patrick's Day Parade or not, two bag pipers wanted to make sure they carried on a tradition.
One of Beale Streets biggest yearly parties, the 47th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade was postponed two days before it was scheduled to happen.
These two were looking forward to their yearly performance.
"All the St. Patrick's Day Parades throughout the country, just about every big one has been cancelled, Chicago, New York, Boston, so they made the right decision,” said Bruce Erskine, St. Patrick’s Day Parade performer.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has declared a state of emergency with a total of 32 coronavirus cases in the state.
The governor has strongly discouraged gatherings of 250 or more.
Meanwhile, on Beale Street, other St. Patrick's Day festivities went on as scheduled.
One birthday celebration on Beale had plans affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
"We were going to eat downtown but unfortunately she’s quarantined. So she’s at the house! But we’re going to celebrate without her, in spirit,” said Deanna Ray, who was celebrating a friend’s birthday.
Many visitors said they're taking precautions with cleanliness, but they aren't overly concerned or worried.
"You still want to live your life. And for me, I'm in health care, and I try to do everything I can to prevent myself from getting it,” said Marcy Rudd, Beale Street patron.
Beale Street party goers didn't allow the disappointment of a rescheduled parade or warnings from state government to stop them from enjoying themselves.
"I know you want to be safe, but you still have to keep going,” said Marcy Rudd.
"Take the precautions and live your life and be safe out there,” said Andrew Rudd, Beale Street patron.
It's important to note the CDC has advised that the risk of being exposed is still relatively low for now nationwide, but those who live in Washington, California and New York are currently at an elevated risk.
They advise people to wash their hands thoroughly, avoid shaking hands, and if you are sick, stay home.
