DeSoto County Schools holds meeting to discuss school closure issues

"I cannot remember any kind of situation that's anything remotely similar to this one. It's something that school leaders don't have any training for as far as a pandemic. Something you never really expect that you would be dealing with,” said Uselton. “But just like always with any teachers, any employees of a school district anywhere in America, you have some of the most hardworking people that you'll find in schools and we're all going to work together to make this work and do the best that can for the students, the staff and the community."