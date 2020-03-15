DeSoto County Schools holds meeting to discuss school closure issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday, the Mississippi Department of Health announced their number of coronavirus cases increased to 10.
While none of those cases are in Desoto County, the School Board held a special meeting to discuss issues related to the emergency school closing.
Currently, the Centers For Disease Control says eight weeks off from school will help prevent the spread of coronavirus rather than one to two weeks off.
DeSoto County Superintendent Cory Uselton said they are continuing to assess the situation week by week and even day by day.
Uselton says a conference call is scheduled for Monday with the Mississippi State Superintendent along with the Mississippi Department of Health.
He is hoping the district will get a waiver from the state to delay school 180 days.
"I cannot remember any kind of situation that's anything remotely similar to this one. It's something that school leaders don't have any training for as far as a pandemic. Something you never really expect that you would be dealing with,” said Uselton. “But just like always with any teachers, any employees of a school district anywhere in America, you have some of the most hardworking people that you'll find in schools and we're all going to work together to make this work and do the best that can for the students, the staff and the community."
Uselton said school will most likely be out longer than next week, but decisions will be made as more information comes in.
He said this week has been extremely stressful and unprecedented.
In fact, there aren’t many state laws or policies that allow the district to delay school like this. The decision was made possible after Governor Tate Reeves announced a declaration of emergency Saturday.
During this extra week off from school, the district says each school will receive a deep cleaning.
It’s important to note the CDC says children are much less susceptible to severe symptoms from COVID-19. However, they can be carriers of the virus and spread it to others -- including their elderly family members who are much more susceptible.
