Germantown Animal Shelter not accepting animal surrenders due to coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Out of an abundance of caution regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Germantown Animal Shelter will not be accepting any animal surrenders.
Shelter staff will only impound animals that pose an immediate threat to public safety or that need immediate medical care.
The shelter will also not be accepting any new shelter volunteers at this time, and will be temporarily suspending all new volunteer orientation programs.
The Germantown Animal Shelter will continue to utilize its foster network to assist with the care of pets in their homes until normal operations can be resumed.
The shelter says if the outbreak poses an issue among staff, having fewer pets requiring care within the facility will be imperative.
