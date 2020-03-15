Libraries, community centers closed indefinitely due to COVID-19 outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The national crisis at hand, COVID-19, is sparking actions worldwide causing cities to set curfews and grocery stores with empty shelves to adjust their hours of operation.
The local impact has brought the communities in Shelby County to a halt with school district cancellations and postponed events. In a daily update Sunday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced all libraries and community centers will be closed indefinitely beginning Wednesday, March 18.
Parks and golf courses will remain open.
The city will also stop accepting any new events or public assembly permits effective immediately. Permits for events scheduled over the next two weeks will be revoked. All money paid to the city’s permit office will be refunded, according to Strickland.
There remain two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County with 133 currently under quarantine. The state’s total number of cases sits at 32 as of March 14.
According to the Shelby County Department of Health, there are 20 tests pending results.
