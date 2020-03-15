Our wet and mainly cloudy pattern continues

Dynamics in the atmosphere will keep rounds of rain pushing through the region to end the weekend and for many days during the week ahead.
A wet start to the day across the Mid-South should give way to a brief dry period this evening. A boundary is providing lots of rain across the region this morning, but as it moves south it should take the rain with it. Expect cloudy skies today with highs only in the middle 50s along with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds will remain in place tonight along with a few showers. Winds will become calm and we will see lows in the lower 40s. Keep the rain gear close, we track the potential for showers and storms each day this upcoming week.
TODAY: Cloudy skies. Morning rain and storms. Winds: Northeast around 10 mph. High: 54.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Few showers. Winds: Light. Low: 43.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Our wet weather pattern will continue for the week ahead. Expect showers on Monday with highs in the 50s and lows in the lower 50s. More rain and clouds expected Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Rain chances continue for Wednesday with high sin the upper 60s to lower 70s and lows in the upper 60s. A cold front looks to finally move into the region Thursday going into Friday, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. A few storms cannot be ruled out to end the week as the front pushes across the region.
NEXT WEEKEND: That front to end the week will try to push the rain out to start the weekend. Clouds will remain in place and rain chances are a bit more limited for Saturday with high sin the middle 50s.
Each day will not be a washout as our pattern will just provide waves of energy to the region, that being said while clouds will be in abundance, a break with some brief sunshine cannot be ruled out each day over the course of the week ahead.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.