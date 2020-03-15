Our wet and mainly cloudy pattern continues

A wet start to the day across the Mid-South should give way to a brief dry period this evening. A boundary is providing lots of rain across the region this morning, but as it moves south it should take the rain with it. Expect cloudy skies today with highs only in the middle 50s along with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Clouds will remain in place tonight along with a few showers. Winds will become calm and we will see lows in the lower 40s. Keep the rain gear close, we track the potential for showers and storms each day this upcoming week.