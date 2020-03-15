President Trump declares March 15th a National Day of Prayer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Trump announced that he has declared Sunday, March 15th, a National Day of Prayer.
“We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these,” he wrote in a tweet Friday.
Trump encouraged all to turn towards prayer in an act of faith and that together, “we will easily PREVAIL!”
This after the president declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency.
He also announced in a press conference Saturday that he has been tested for the coronavirus and is awaiting the results of the test.
According to NBC News, as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14th, there were 2,202 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and 50 deaths.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.