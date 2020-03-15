SCS superintendent closing all district offices for 2 weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The coronavirus pandemic has caused a surge of school closures in the Mid-South including the Shelby County School district.
Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray has decided to close all district offices through March 27, out of precaution for the students, faculty and staff during this time.
Some in-person work like maintenance, cleaning and security will remain operating as normal. The administrative staff will work remotely via telecommunications.
Ray says pay for employees will not be impacted during the closure.
During the two-week hiatus, the schools will be deep cleaned before students and faculty return on March 30 to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
