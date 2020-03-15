Tenn. attorney general investigates reports of price gouging during COIVD-19 crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Attorney General has ordered two men to stop buying and selling medical products after reports of price gouging surfaced amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Attorney General Herbert Slatery’s investigation has led him to believe, Noah and Matt Colvin of Nixson, Tennessee bought the products from stores in Tennessee and Kentucky.
In a statement released by the AG’s office, Slatery says price gouging at a time such as this will not be tolerated.
“We will not tolerate price gouging in this time of exceptional need, and we will take aggressive action to stop it,” said Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III. “During this pandemic, we ask that you report suspicious activity to the Division of Consumer Affairs and refrain from threatening or hostile communication with individuals or businesses you may suspect are price gouging. Our team will review complaints closely and we are prepared to act to protect Tennesseans.”
According to the AG’s office, the law prohibits vendors from charging too much during a crisis linked to a state of emergency which was announced Thursday by Governor Bill Lee.
The AG’s office asks anyone who wants to report an instance of price gouging to include the name and location of the vendor, the date and time of your purchase, method of payment and a comparison of the price the item cost before the increase vs. how much you were charged.
Remember to always keep your receipts.
If you would like to file a complaint concerning price gouging, [CLICK HERE.]
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.