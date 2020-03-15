Unsettled pattern continues this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The wet pattern will remain across the Mid-South this week. After rain this morning, we have been mostly dry but cloudy. Rain should hold off tonight but will return tomorrow. Temperatures will remain cool tonight and tomorrow before we warm back into the 60s and 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Isolated shower 20%. Winds: Light. Low: 42.
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with showers 40%. Winds: Northeast around 5-10 mph. High: 56.
MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Few showers. 30% Winds: Light. Low: 49.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Our wet weather pattern will continue for the week ahead. Expect showers on Monday with highs in the 50s and lows in the lower 50s. A few showers expected on Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Rain chances continue for Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. A cold front will move in Thursday into Friday, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. A few storms cannot be ruled out to end the week with the frontal passage.
NEXT WEEKEND: Rain chances will be lower as the front moves out. Clouds will remain in place and it will be cooler both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s.
