Unsettled pattern continues this week

THE WEEK AHEAD: Our wet weather pattern will continue for the week ahead. Expect showers on Monday with highs in the 50s and lows in the lower 50s. A few showers expected on Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Rain chances continue for Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s. A cold front will move in Thursday into Friday, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. A few storms cannot be ruled out to end the week with the frontal passage.