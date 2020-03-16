Arkansas governor gives update on coronavirus outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is holding an 11:15 a.m. news conference to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus cases.
Arkansas state health officials announced Monday there are now 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas. The cases are in four counties in central Arkansas -- Pulaski, saline, Garland and Jefferson.
Hutchinson previously ordered all schools to close by Tuesday through the end of March.
