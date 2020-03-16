Best Life: Watch when you eat, not what you eat

Could when you eat matter more than what you eat? That’s the theory behind the hot diet trend called time-restricted eating. Essentially, you limit your food consumption to a certain timeframe during the day and research shows it seems to work! In a recent study published in Cell Metabolism, people with pre-diabetes ate their usual meals but only between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Without changing what they ate, the participants consumed nine percent fewer calories per day, lost three percent of their body fat, and lowered their blood pressure, bad cholesterol, blood sugar markers, and triglycerides. To implement time-restricted eating, set a schedule that works for you. Most experts recommend a window of six to ten hours. Like any diet, it’s important to stick to your plan and avoid temptations.