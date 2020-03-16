Disney closing hotels, stores amid coronavirus pandemic

March 16, 2020 at 6:38 AM CDT - Updated March 16 at 7:36 AM

(AP) - All Disney owned hotels at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will close at 5 p.m. on March 20, the company said early Monday.

Walt Disney World is shutting its doors due to the Coronavirus.
The closure also includes Disney’s Vero Beach Resort on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

In a tweet, the company said the Friday closure will give guests the ability to make other arrangements.

In addition, the company announced it is closing all Disney stores in North America, beginning Tuesday. This includes the shops in Orlando’s Disney Springs and Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California.

Online shopping will still be available.

Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Disneyland Resort and Disney Cruise Lines suspended operations over the weekend.

