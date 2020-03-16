Greater Memphis Chamber offers free resources, webinars for area businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Memphis Chamber has launched a resource page in an effort to help the Memphis and Shelby County business community as the novel coronavirus continues to impact the economy.
The chamber launched a resource page to offer business guidance through webinars and other free features. The chamber says all content on the site will be free and open to chamber members and nonmembers.
“It is critical for our business community to share information with one another to help minimize disruption and reduce the economic impact of COVID-19 as much as possible,” said Beverly Robertson, President and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber. “As we continue to learn more information, we want to help our business community to be as prepared as possible for operations during this period of disruption.”
As more Tennesseans contract the virus, the site is set to include information for business leaders regarding proactive steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community that will be updated regularly.
For more information, visit memphischamber.com.
