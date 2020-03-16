At home during the outbreak? Here are a few family-friendly activities to occupy your time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Schools across the Mid-South are closed in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Public health officials are encouraging social distancing, which means spending a lot of time at home and away from public places.
We put together this list for families looking for activities for their children during the unexpected time off.
1. Virtual Road Trips & 360º Educational Content (to almost anywhere in the world):
2. Here are some of the top museums that are offering online tours and exhibits:
3. Have an indoor karaoke or backyard talent show.
5. Visit State Parks. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced “Tennessee State Parks remain open and free of charge for outdoor recreation as officials continue to monitor the impact of coronavirus in Tennessee. Time outdoors is proven to relieve stress and improve mental and physical health and is a way to maintain social distance. Local and state parks are useful destinations to find solitude in nature and enjoy the outdoors for solo adventurers and small groups alike.”
6. Take an hour for art. Make flowers from colurful cupcake liners or create cardboard monograms decorated with beads and paint.
7. Learn American Sign Language:
