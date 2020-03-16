Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Board OKs closing Nashville bars, limiting restaurant seats
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A health board in Nashville, Tennessee, has agreed to close bars and limit restaurant capacity in the country music capital to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. The Metropolitan Board of Health of Nashville and Davidson County declared a public health emergency Sunday while approving the request of Mayor John Cooper. Cooper says his short-term request includes closing big tourism draws at the honkys tonks of Lower Broadway as well as bars throughout Davidson County. He also is limiting restaurants seating to under 50 percent of capacity. Steve Smith, who owns several major honky tonks, said he would keep his businesses open unless ordered shut by the governor As of Sunday, Tennessee had 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SANITIZER
Tenn. brothers donate sanitizer products bought for resale
Thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and packs of antibacterial wipes and medical masks have been donated after a failed attempt by two Tennessee brothers to resell them for profit. News outlets report boxes were taken Sunday from a storage unit and the home of Matt Colvin of Hixson, Tennessee. The items were donated to a local church with some supplies heading to Kentucky where Colvin had cleared store shelves during the U.S. coronavirus outbreak. Colvin and his brother had bought the items before online retailer Amazon stopped their sales and the state attorney general sent a cease-and-desist letter.
BC-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SUNDAY-WORSHIP
Worshippers go online, those at services keep a distance
ATLANTA (AP) — Pastors across the United States delivered sermons to empty pews as houses of worship adjust to the reality of the coronavirus pandemic. Many religious institutions around the country are streaming their services this week, while others asked congregations to keep their distances and limit physical contact. Religious institutions worldwide are altering worship, including the Vatican, which says Holy Week liturgical celebrations next month will not be open to the public. Spain is following suit on its measures and the Orthodox Church of Cyprus says believers should refrain from attending services for three weeks.
SEWER SYSTEM-REGULATION
Bill could limit oversight of some private sewer systems
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — State lawmakers are considering a bill that could prevent the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation from regulating how some types of sewage treatment systems are designed and built. TDEC had already begun a rule-making process for decentralized wastewater treatment systems. These systems are often used where municipal sewers are not available. They work by pumping liquid waste to a nearby facility where it is treated and then sprayed or dripped onto a field. Where these systems are poorly designed, the waste can pool on the surface or run off into nearby streams, causing bad smells and pollution.
INMATE DEATH
Tennessee inmate dies in cell
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 32-year-old Tennessee inmate has been found dead in his cell in Nashville. 32-year-old Drew Stennett was found unresponsive at the Hill Detention Center just before noon on Friday. Jail staff immediately began CPR. Stennett was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead Friday afternoon. The Davidson County Sheriff's Office says in a release that investigators don't suspect foul play or that Stennett's death was related to the coronavirus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ACM AWARDS
Academy of Country Music postpones awards show amid virus
NEW YORK (AP) — The show won't go on for the Academy of Country Music. The annual awards show was to be held April 5 in Las Vegas and televised on CBS but now is the latest entertainment event to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic. The academy has postponed the award to September, at a date and venue to be determined later. Academy officials said Sunday that they tried hard to find a way to hold the event safely. But there's been a growing call by government officials across the country to halt events that draw a big crowd.