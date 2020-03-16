Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A health board in Nashville, Tennessee, has agreed to close bars and limit restaurant capacity in the country music capital to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. The Metropolitan Board of Health of Nashville and Davidson County declared a public health emergency Sunday while approving the request of Mayor John Cooper. Cooper says his short-term request includes closing big tourism draws at the honkys tonks of Lower Broadway as well as bars throughout Davidson County. He also is limiting restaurants seating to under 50 percent of capacity. Steve Smith, who owns several major honky tonks, said he would keep his businesses open unless ordered shut by the governor As of Sunday, Tennessee had 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus.