List: Free meal distribution sites for students during COVID-19 outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to address food insecurity and ensure students continue receiving meals while schools are closed, a number of schools are providing food services during the unexpected break.
SCS is providing food distribution at 20 sites across the county. Families can visit these sites March 23 to 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Benjamin L. Hooks: 3030 Poplar Ave.
- Memphis Public Library:
- Crenshaw Branch: 531 Vance Ave.
- Frayser Branch: 3712 Argonne St.
- Levi Branch: 3676 3rd St.
- North Branch: 1192 Vollintine Ave.
- Raleigh Branch: 3157 Powers Rd.
- Whitehaven Branch: 4120 Millbranch Rd.
- Hollywood Library: 1530 N. Hollywood St.
- Berean Baptist: 1666 East Raines Rd. (Provided by the Mid-South Food Bank)
- Breath of Life SDA Church: 5665 Knight Arnold Rd.
- Life Church:
- 3683 Austin Peay Highway
- 255 N. Highland St.
- Next Level Cathedral of Praise: 1581 Ball Rd.
- Pearly Gates Church: 531 S. Parkway E.
- Promiseland Church: 3430 Overton Crossing (Provided by Mid-South Food Bank)
- Robinhood Lane Baptist Church: 3804 Kimball Ave.
- St. Paul Church: 2124 Holmes Rd.
- Southbrook Mall: 1212 East Shelby Dr.
The Oxford School District will continue to provide meals to students during the temporary closure of schools throughout the Oxford-Lafayette community. Families can visit these sites March 17 to 27, weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Adults can also purchase meals for $2 at these locations.
- Oxford Middle School: 222 Bramlett Blvd.
- CB Webb Townhomes: 2223 Delores Dr.
- Brittany Woods Subdivision: Highway 6
- Wayne Johnson Apartments: 900 Molly Barr Rd.
- Western Hills Area: Near Anchorage Rd.
- Oasis Church: 861 MS-6 West
March 16 to 20, the Child Nutrition Department will serve “to go” style breakfast and lunch items for all pre-K through 12 students from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Students will need to have their school ID or they will need to know their ID number.
Pre-K to 12th grade Blytheville School students may pick up at either site.
- Blytheville Primary School bus lane (located at the rear of the campus)
- Blytheville High School (north cafeteria)
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.