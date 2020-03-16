Local restaurants work to ease customer concerns as COVID-19 cases rise in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With continuing fears over the spread of Coronavirus, local restaurants are taking action to put their customers at ease.
Restaurants in our area are making decisions hour-by-hour -- a perfect example of that is when we talked to Kelly English the owner of Second Line and Iris. We talked about how he’s starting a new delivery service, a rare thing for upscale restaurants.
Monday afternoon, after the Centers for Disease Control, recommended keeping groups to 10 or less, he decided to completely close the dining rooms of his restaurants but they are still doing to-go orders and delivery.
English says they’re doing everything they can hygienically to keep their food safe for customers and their food delivery service for tonight is already completely sold out!
Over at City Silo, they started a curbside pickup service, as well as removing physical menus and taking away some seating to encourage social distancing. The Memphis Restaurant Association posted new guidelines for local businesses to maintain confidence for customers, which included no touching between employees at all, increasing take out and delivery and employees washing hands every half hour.
English is extremely worried about the effect the pandemic will have on the community and how the economic downturn will potentially severely impact thousands of employees and business owners across the city.
“You know we, I love my team and what I commit to them is that I took myself off our payroll last week and I’m working for them," said English. "The only thing that I want to do is that they have a job to come back to on the other side of this.”
“I think everyone is concerned," Scott Tashie, owner City Silo. "I think all businesses across the whole spectrum, everyone is really concerned about what’s going to happen. Right now we just have to take it day by day, step by step. We have plan A, B, C, D... we’re just trying to prepare and do everything we can for our staff. Our staff has stepped up tremendously.”
English says if the situation gets worse, or the economic downturn continues, many restaurants could close and hundreds of people could lose their jobs.
He is urging everyone to please support local businesses safely, order pickup or delivery, tip generously and even buy gift certificates that you can use at a later time, to help these businesses survive what could be a very difficult time.
