Memphis Brooks Museum of Art temporarily closing amid coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art will be temporarily closing until March 31.
This closure also includes all public programming.
The public is invited to check out the museum’s website and social media to experience their temporary exhibition, Native Voices, 1950s to Now: Art for a New Understanding. It’s their great permanent collection of paintings, sculpture, drawings, photographs, decorative arts, and new media; and snapshots of some of their nationally-recognized educational programs in action.
The museum released the following statement Sunday:
“We appreciate your support of the Brooks and our efforts to care for our community. We assure you that our staff and Board are committed to making this effort as effective and smooth as possible for everyone in our great city.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.