Memphis International Airport sees decline in spring break travelers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport saw a 53% decline on one of its busiest days of the year.
According to Memphis Airport spokesperson Glen Thomas, 4,871 employees and passengers were screened at the airport Friday. In 2019, 9,037 people were screened on the comparable peak day.
Saturday, 3,093 passengers and employees were screened, that’s a 53% decrease from 2019.
Thomas believes the lack of passengers is likely from the concerns over COVID-19 cases.
Airport crews continue to sanitize the building. Two restaurants in the airport, Maggie O’Shea’s and Moe’s are closed until further notice.
The airport only has checkpoint B open for TSA screening right now.