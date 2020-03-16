MGM temporarily suspends operations at two Mississippi casino properties due to coronavirus concerns

Tunica, MS
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 16, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 4:33 PM

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The casino giant MGM Resorts has announced its decision to temporarily close Gold Strike Casino Resort and Beau Rivage Resort and Casino Mississippi amid nationwide coronavirus concerns.

Operations at both properties will be suspended until further notice starting March 17 at midnight followed by hotel operations, according to MGM and Missippi Governor Tate Reeves.

In a statement released by MGM Monday, the Chief Operating Officer and President Bill Hornbuckle says the suspension comes as a priority for the wellbeing of their casino employees.

“Our highest priority remains the health and wellbeing of our guests and employees. We will work to mitigate the impact this will have on our employees, partners and communities. We will continue monitoring the situation and announce plans for reopening when appropriate.”

