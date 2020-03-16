More than 100 people support Mo. toddler with brain cancer

ALTENBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - The Shooting for Calleigh Skeet Shoot Benefit brought in more than a hundred people to help raise funds for a toddler battling brain cancer.
Calleigh Cairns is a two-year-old girl from Altenburg, Mo. who was diagnosed with Embryonal Tumor with Multilayer Rosettes which is a kind of pediatric brain cancer.
In January, doctors found and removed a baseball sized tumor in her brain.
This event on Sunday had a skeet shooting competition, silent auction, food and more. All proceeds go towards helping the family medical bills and associated costs.
Nicki Thieret is Calleigh's aunt said she loved how she is a sweet and wonderful young girl.
"She was a very playful two-year-old, a very playful and happy young girl," Thieret said. "Today, I see her lay in a hospital bed and see her not have the energy that other two year olds and I wish that there was something more that we can do to make me feel better."
Thieret said she appreciates all the people that came out and supported Calleigh and reflects on her own memories she keeps close to her heart with her niece as well.
"I always tell people when they ask about Calleigh and how she is doing and I think through this whole experience, she's taught me a lot more about people and about how to treat people in life than I will ever teach anybody in my lifetime," Thieret said.
Calleigh remains hospitalized at the Children’s Hospital in St. Louis after her second chemo therapy treatment.
The benefit raised $14,787 for Calleigh and her family.
