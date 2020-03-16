National Civil Rights Museum closing during COVID-19 outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum is closing Tuesday until further notice in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In an email Monday, the museum says all public events and programming are canceled, including the annual April 4 commemorative service.
'We recognize this situation is extremely fluid and feel it necessary to halt operations to ensure the safety of our employees and guests," reads the email. “We will provide frequent updates on any changes in our operations status. Thank you for your understanding as we work together to ensure a safe environment for everyone associated with the Museum.”
Public health officials are emphasizing the importance of “social distancing” to limit the spread of the virus.
On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance to cancel or postpone events with 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.
There are now nearly 4,000 confirmed cases in the U.S., but that number is expected to rise dramatically as expanded testing occurs in the coming days and weeks.
