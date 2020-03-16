NCRM canceling all public programming until May 1st

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Though the National Civil Rights Museum is currently open, it is taking preventive actions in responsive to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NCRM has increased campus-wide sanitization of the museum’s buildings. Staff will be disengaging listening devices and touch screens in the museum. Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the museum for guests and employees.
NCRM has also canceled all public programming until May 1. This includes their annual commemoration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on April 4. That programming will now be moved to social and digital media instead.
Staff members are limiting the number of people who can be in the museum to avoid crowding. They will also ask guests to wait if at capacity.
