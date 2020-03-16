Shelby County Criminal Court resets court dates amid COVID-19 concerns

Criminal Court date reset (Source: woio)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 16, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 2:53 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The criminal court clerk’s office has reset court dates for individuals who are currently out of custody as concerns rise over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clerk’s office says if you are expecting a court date from March 16 through March 31 and are out of custody you do not need to appear in court until your reset date.

Cases have been reset to take place in late April through early May.

The chart below shows the original court date and the corresponding reset date:

Criminal Court Office resets court dates (Source: WMC)
