Shelby County inmates isolated, undergoing testing for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two inmates at the Shelby County Division of Corrections are isolated and being tested for coronavirus, according to director Anthony Alexander.
At this time, neither inmate has tested positive for COVID-19, reads a statement from Alexander, but they are being isolated as a precaution.
“We have implemented several measures to ensure the safety of staff, visitors and inmates,” reads the statement. “We are following the recommended CDC guidelines as well as any additional directives from our Health Department Officials.”
According to Alexander, they have identified an area within the prison where they can isolate individuals with signs of a viral infection.
It’s not clear what symptoms, if any, the inmates are experiencing.
“We have other protocols in place to ensure staff working with these inmates have access to PPE,” reads Alexander’s statement. "Additionally, we have isolated from the general population, those inmates who are assigned to work details outside of the facility and they undergo a medical screening daily.”
There are currently two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Shelby County and a total of 52 cases in the state of Tennessee.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, the local cases are connected and close contacts of each other.
Find complete coverage of the COVID-19 global pandemic at wmcactionnews5.com/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.