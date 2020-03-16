Shelby County Schools extends coronavirus closure until early April

Shelby County Schools extends coronavirus closure until early April
Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson is expected to report on some of the concerns during his report at Tuesday's school board meeting.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 16, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 6:34 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools students won’t return to the classroom until at least early April.

Last week, the district announced it would extend spring break in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Classes were originally scheduled to resume March 30, but on Monday Gov. Bill Lee urged all schools to remain closed at least through the end of the month.

Instead of having students return for a partial week, SCS said Monday afternoon classes would resume no earlier than Monday, April 4.

Protecting yourself from coronavirus

The district also acknowledged the CDC’s new recommendation of closing schools for up to eight weeks. SCS says they are assessing the risks and impact of that length of closure.

More details about the closure plan are expected Wednesday at a joint news conference with Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray and the Shelby County Health Department.

See an updated list of school closures here.

Check this list to see if your school is serving meals during the closure.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.