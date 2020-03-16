Shelby County Schools extends coronavirus closure until early April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools students won’t return to the classroom until at least early April.
Last week, the district announced it would extend spring break in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Classes were originally scheduled to resume March 30, but on Monday Gov. Bill Lee urged all schools to remain closed at least through the end of the month.
Instead of having students return for a partial week, SCS said Monday afternoon classes would resume no earlier than Monday, April 4.
The district also acknowledged the CDC’s new recommendation of closing schools for up to eight weeks. SCS says they are assessing the risks and impact of that length of closure.
More details about the closure plan are expected Wednesday at a joint news conference with Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray and the Shelby County Health Department.
