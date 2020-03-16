Showers through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The bulk of the rain will move east this evening but shower chances will continue into tonight. We will most likely start the day Tuesday with showers but will dry out in the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Low: 52. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW: Cloudy with showers mostly early. 30%. High: 64. Winds northeast at 5 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 55. Winds: northeast at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: The bulk of the rain will move east this evening but showers will remain through early Tuesday morning. We will start Tuesday with showers but the afternoon will be mainly dry and cloudy. Temperatures will warm slightly on Tuesday into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid 50s. There will be patchy drizzle on Wednesday morning and a chance for showers for most of the day. Temperatures will be warmer on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and warm overnight lows in the mid 60s. A few showers will be possible during the morning and afternoon Thursday but the heaviest rain will not arrive until late Thursday night. Downpours will continue through the first half of the day Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Thursday and upper 60s Friday.
WEEKEND: The weekend will feature lower rain chances but the a front will be close enough to keep clouds over the area. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s both days and lows near 40.
