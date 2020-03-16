Showers through this evening

REST OF THE WEEK: The bulk of the rain will move east this evening but showers will remain through early Tuesday morning. We will start Tuesday with showers but the afternoon will be mainly dry and cloudy. Temperatures will warm slightly on Tuesday into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid 50s. There will be patchy drizzle on Wednesday morning and a chance for showers for most of the day. Temperatures will be warmer on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and warm overnight lows in the mid 60s. A few showers will be possible during the morning and afternoon Thursday but the heaviest rain will not arrive until late Thursday night. Downpours will continue through the first half of the day Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Thursday and upper 60s Friday.