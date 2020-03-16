Showers today & rain possible through end of week

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will continue through early tomorrow morning, but we will start to dry out in the afternoon. Even after the rain clears, it will remain cloudy with temperatures in the lower 60s. There will be patchy drizzle on Wednesday morning and a chance for showers for the rest of the day. Although there will be a few showers Thursday morning and afternoon, the heaviest rain will not arrive until late that night. Heavy rain will continue through the first half of the day Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s tomorrow and mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday.