Showers today & rain possible through end of week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It's mostly dry this morning, but there will be scattered showers late morning and early afternoon. Heavy rain will arrive by 10 pm and will last through early tomorrow morning. It will be chilly today with morning temperatures in the lower 40s and afternoon highs only in the lower to mid 50s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 40%. High: 55. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Low: 49. Winds northeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Rain will continue through early tomorrow morning, but we will start to dry out in the afternoon. Even after the rain clears, it will remain cloudy with temperatures in the lower 60s. There will be patchy drizzle on Wednesday morning and a chance for showers for the rest of the day. Although there will be a few showers Thursday morning and afternoon, the heaviest rain will not arrive until late that night. Heavy rain will continue through the first half of the day Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s tomorrow and mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday.
WEEKEND: The front will finally be east of our area over the weekend, but it will still be close enough to keep clouds over the area. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s this weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
