Tennessee coronavirus cases jump to 52, according to state health dept.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are now 52 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Tennessee, according to state health officials.
The Tennessee Department of Health released updated numbers Monday afternoon, which shows an increase of 13 cases since Sunday.
Davidson County has the most cases with 25 while Williamson County has 18. Shelby County still has two cases. The following counties each have one case: Campbell, Hamilton, Jefferson, Knox, Rutherford, Sevier and Sullivan.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said last week they expect the number of cases to increase with expanded testing. The governor is expected to give an update at 3 p.m. Watch live in the player above. Click here to watch in the app.
Mississippi currently has 12 confirmed cases while Arkansas has 22.
