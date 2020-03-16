WATCH: Infectious disease expert at Memphis hospital answers new questions about COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South infectious disease specialist is answering questions about COVID-19.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld is co-director of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis’ infectious prevention program.
Watch in the player above. (Click here to watch in the app)
There are currently 39 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee with two of those in Shelby County. One of those patients was treated and since released from Baptist Memorial Hospital.
There are now more than 3,000 confirmed cases in the United States.
Public health officials are encouraging increased social distancing. The CDC said Sunday all public events with 50 people or more should be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.