WATCH: Reeves, MEMA, Health Dept. discuss coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is joining Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and Mississippi Department of Health on a press conference at 3 p.m. Click here to watch live.
Reeves met with the coronavirus team Monday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Governor, they met to discuss mobile testing, limits on gatherings and support for families affected by the response.
“Please be safe today,” said the Governor. “We’re in this together—protect your neighbors.”
Governor Reeves said updates will be provided as plans are finalized and facts are confirmed.
