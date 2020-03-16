YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South suspending programming

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to growing concerns about the coronavirus, the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South has announced that all branches will operate with limited services beginning Monday.
Only the wellness center will be open at all 11 YMCA location, which includes use of cardio equipment and weights.
YMCA has temporarily canceled all aquatics, youth, and group exercise classes and programming.
Drop-in childcare will be unavailable at all branches, as well as the Well at Church Health, basketball gymnasiums, steam rooms, saunas and pools until further notice.
All childcare programs, including the early learning centers, spring break camps, and extended childcare programs will also be closed.
