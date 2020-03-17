BBB warns Mid-Southerners of coronavirus scams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Even a global pandemic is not enough to keep scammers away.
The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South says scammers are at work, trying to capitalize on the fear many people have about the coronavirus.
They say one scam on social media asks people to send $1,500 in "fees" in order to be approved for a $150,000 dollar government coronavirus grant.
There is no such grant available.
They say scammers may also try to set up fake websites to advertise products like hand sanitizers and masks.
"It feeds into what's going on in the world today and then it also takes advantage of our fears and the unknown factor of this new disease because it's pretty scary," said Nancy Crawford with the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South.
As always, the BBB says you want to practice common sense.
Only buy things from a website or company you've done business with before, and one you trust.
“You want to be careful about ordering from sites that you’re not familiar with. There’s a lot of opportunity for crooks to put up phony websites and offer the things that we know you can’t purchase in the stores right now,” said Crawford. “Sometimes they take your money and send you low-quality items or even items that aren’t going to work at all. And other times they may not deliver anything, they just are trying to steal your personal information and your credit card information which could open you up to identity theft.”
The BBB has several resources regarding coronavirus.
You can access those resources by visiting bbb.org/coronavirus.
If you’ve spotted a scam (whether or not you’ve lost money), report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help others avoid falling victim.
