Best Life: What’s the social effect of video games?

Results showed boys in the study played video games much more often than girls. But more electronic gaming at ten years old was linked to less social competence two years later for girls only. Researchers also found better social competence at ages eight and ten was associated with less gaming two years later for both boys and girls. Scientists say video games may influence girls more negatively because gaming isn’t typically a big part of socialization for them. On the other hand, boys often play in the company of their friends.