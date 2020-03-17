First COVID-19 drive-thru testing location opens in Shelby County

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Women’s Health Care Associates will be the first drive-thru testing location in Shelby County beginning Tuesday morning.
Dr. Adrenette Flemming and her team at Women’s Health Care Associates on Highway 64 in Arlington have been receiving supplies from LabCorp to test anyone wanting to know if they are positive for COVID-19, even if they are not showing symptoms.
The associates have 20 tests and counting. The tests will be conducted outside by the sidewalk near the front and the back of the office. People will not be asked to leave their cars.
“Once we’ve identified the correct client we roll the window down, we swab their throat, close it, and then I put it in the little igloo there,” Dr. Flemming said.
The igloo containing dry ice and the test sample will remain outside to be picked up by LabCorp.
First, people need to call ahead to give their name, date-of-birth, address, email, and phone number. Then they can schedule a time to drive by and get tested.
Dr. Flemming also explained how much it will cost.
“It’s $60 to process the test. So it’s $60 when they arrive, and then $60 will be billed to LabCorp. They can bill that through their insurance or they can pay once those results come,” she said.
Results take 5 days to come back.
“This is convenience where you don’t have to wait in the emergency room for several hours. You call to make an appointment, and you get your results to your email or you can come back here and we can give you the results,” Dr. Flemming said.
Women’s Health Associates is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call ahead to schedule an appointment: (901)-383-7446
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.