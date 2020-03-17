Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials discuss coronavirus response in east Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is visiting West Memphis Tuesday to give an update the coronavirus response on the eastern side of the state.
Joining the governor is Dr. Nathaniel Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health. The two will discuss particular concerns in east Arkansas.
According to the department’s website as of Monday, there are 22 confirmed cases in the state with 14 people under investigation for COVID-19 and another 258 people being monitored with daily check-ins and guidance.
Hutchinson is speaking at 10:30 a.m. at Arkansas State University Mid-South. Watch the news conference live in the player above. Click here to watch in the app.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.