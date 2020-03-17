Justin Timberlake donates to Mid-South Food Bank during coronavirus crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The panic surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic has brought Americans to clear the shelves of grocery stores stocking up on products during this time of social distancing.
Food deserts and low-income families are at risk of being without food as supplies disappear from shelves daily. Some stores like Walmart have even changed their hours of operation.
In an effort to help the Mid-South community, Justin Timberlake has donated to the Mid-South Food Bank as they work to deliver non-perishable items to families in need as they prepare to stay at home.
Local schools are also working to provide meals for students and families after putting students on a hiatus amid the outbreak. Some schools are set to return late March while others are extending their spring breaks through April as advised by state officials and the Centers for Disease Control.
The Mid-South Food Bank invites anyone looking to help their community to visit the Feed America Website for more information.
