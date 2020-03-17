Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Police in Brooklyn Park have shot and wounded a man in an exchange of gunfire outside a Walmart in the northern Twin Cities suburb. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were called to the store late Monday morning on a report of a suspicious person. Police encountered the man in the parking lot and after a brief confrontation, authorities say he began to run away while shooting at officers. Police returned fire, striking the suspect. He is being treated at a hospital, and his condition was not known. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation.