LIVE: Infectious disease expert at Memphis hospital answers questions about COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South infectious disease specialist is answering questions about COVID-19.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld is co-director of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis’ infectious prevention program.
Watch live in the player above. (Click here to watch in the app)
There are now 52 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tennessee with two of those in Shelby County. One of those patients was treated and since released from Baptist Memorial Hospital.
There are now more than 4,000 confirmed cases in the United States.
Public health officials are encouraging increased social distancing and avoiding gatherings with 10 or more people.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.