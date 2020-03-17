Local lawmakers respond to concerns in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The nation’s largest retailer, Walmart, shortened its store hours. As of Sunday, and until further notice, all of its U.S. stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
In the last week, we’ve seen grocery stores here in the Mid-South and across the country struggle to keep shelves stocked with supplies like hand sanitizer, toilet paper and even food.
President Trump spoke with grocery industry leaders on Sunday. They say despite the heavy strain, the supply chain is holding up.
Congressman David Kustoff echoed the president, urging Mid-Southerners to remain calm and not panic.
“The main thing is just to practice proper hygiene," said Kustoff. "Let’s pay attention to the social distancing. And there’s going to be enough food on the shelves.”
Kustoff believes the U.S. as a whole will come out on top of the outbreak.
“We’re in this together. Republicans, Democrats, Independents. We all want to see a healthy economy,” he said. “We want to see a healthy nation. The United States of America, we’re going to be just fine.”
House Rep. Steve Cohen, looking at the situation from a broad scope says this pandemic has brought vulnerability to the world.
“I think it’s a serious problem, a serious threat to our economy, certainly for the next two or three months. It’s going to have us living in a condition that we are not used to,” said Cohen. "This is everybody. We’re on the same boat. Everybody is vulnerable to this and everybody should act accordingly.”
Other large grocery stores have trimmed back their hours.
Kroger says it’s cutting its store hours in certain locations “based on local circumstances.”
Right now, no Kroger stores in the Memphis area have had to have their hours changed.
