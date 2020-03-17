Malco joins other U.S. cinemas in closing all locations during coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Malco Theatres is closing all locations to follow guidance from public health officials in an effort stem the spread of the coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.
The global pandemic has prompted an unprecedented shutdown of movie theaters nationwide.
“The health and safety of our guests and employees is of the highest importance”, said David Tashie, president and COO. “We will continue closely monitoring the situation and when given clearance, be ready to resume normal operations.”
A Malco company spokesperson says their closure includes the drive-in location, which recently opened seven days a week during the outbreak.
The U.S. has implemented dramatic new restrictions on Americans going out in public. People are advised to avoid groups of 10 or more for at least the next eight weeks and avoid non-essential travel. Older Americans are urged to stay home and avoid crowds.
There are currently more than 4,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. with at least 73 in Tennessee, 22 in Arkansas and 21 in Mississippi.
