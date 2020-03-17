Memphis Zoo offers unique in-home experience for social-distancing zoo fans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fans of the Memphis Zoo who are trying to practice social distancing can now experience the zoo in a new way.
Starting Wednesday, March 18, the Memphis Zoo will offer a unique look inside the zoo through their social media platforms.
These daily, all-ages shows will give zoo fans who are spending some extra time at home a unique opportunity to connect with both the zoo animals and team members.
The Memphis Zoo recently announced via social media they would be closing all indoor exhibits, along with the playground, rides, and trams until further notice.
To keep up with these social media events from the Memphis Zoo, visit their Facebook Page here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.