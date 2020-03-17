Mid-South cosmetologists adjust business practices to reduce spread of coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Centers for Disease Control says COVID-19 is spread through close person to person interaction.
That leaves many people who work in jobs that require close interaction on edge and making changes.
Hairdressers and cosmetologists deal closely with people and their hair every single day. One local hairdresser told WMC Action News 5 she’s made major changes and hopes people still support small businesses.
Cyndii Jo Hartley owns CJ Hartley Salon in East Memphis.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, they’ve spread out their clients, making sure only one or two are in the shop at any time and allows plenty of time in between appointments to disinfect all of their equipment they use.
They're also making sure to wash their own hands and be as hygienic as possible to reduce any chance of a potential spread of the coronavirus.
Hartley hopes Memphians make an effort to support all small businesses during the economic downturn.
“I’m more concerned with it in the short term because if the situation gets worse, if we have to close the salon, that will affect us for the time being and it will hurt us,” Cyndii Jo Hartley, Owner CJ Hartley Salon said. “However, when things get back to normal, as hopefully, they will, our clients will be there, I hope they love us enough to return!”
“As a business owner myself I think it’s so important right now to think of local businesses and what they might be going through,” Ellen Hunter said. “And really just come out and support them. And be there for them.”
Hartley said some clients of hers have canceled because they are older and are more vulnerable to the coronavirus. Others have canceled because their kids are home from school with school canceled and can’t get away and she says she completely understands.
To see the guidance from the Tennessee Department of Commerce regarding how those in cosmetology and barber shops should be handling this outbreak, follow this link: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/03/15/business/economy/coronavirus-worker-risk.html
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.