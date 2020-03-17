Mid-South experiencing blood shortage due to coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The coronavirus pandemic is causing a “severe blood shortage” for blood banks across the country, including in the Mid-South.
Blood banks like Vitalant say that because so many schools have had to close, it has led to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations.
Over 4,000 blood drives have had to be canceled, resulting in over 130,000 fewer donations than what was anticipated this month, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Blood banks not only have to deal with those school closures but fear about an unknown threat.
"We've never seen anything quite this extreme and it's understandable. There's a lot of fear of social distancing. There's a lot of fear just in general around all of this," said Mitzi Breaux, marketing and communications manager with Vitalant. "Our donation facilities are extremely sanitary. We're taking extra precautions around this. We have hand sanitizer and washing stations available at all of our donation sites. Our technicians are taking extra precautions and sanitizing every, everything even more than we typically do, which is, it's a regular practice of ours."
There is no evidence that coronavirus or any respiratory illness can be transmitted by blood, Breaux said.
For more information on donating blood, including finding a donation center nearest you, visit https://www.vitalant.org/Home.aspx
If you live in the Memphis area, you can also call 877-25-VITAL.
