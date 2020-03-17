Mid-South hospitals gear up for possible surge in coronavirus cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hospitals across the Mid-South are gearing up for what could be a surge in Coronavirus patients. But there are already concerns about there being enough staff and supplies.
Monday we spoke with the Tennessee Nursing Association about the drain on nurses as people will continue to seek testing.
"More patients will be coming in, more patients will need to be triaged,” said Kathleen Murphy from the Tennessee Nurses Association. “Of course, in Tennessee, this is hitting as we’re finishing up the flu season, as seasonal allergies are coming up and so when we have multiple health situations with similar symptoms, there are going to be a lot of people who are gonna want to get tested and screened just to be on the safe side.”
Baptist Memorial told WMC Action News 5 that nurses will work four 12-hour shifts per week as part of their emergency plan in case they experience a surge in patients and they will continue to evaluate every day.
So far at the hospital, 56 patients have been tested for COVID-19 and only one person tested positive.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.